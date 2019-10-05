Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of nalbuphine ER to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company is currently developing nalbuphine ER for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease. Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is based in New Haven, Connecticut. “

Shares of TRVI stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,673. Trevi Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.04 and a twelve month high of $10.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.73.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.22). On average, equities research analysts expect that Trevi Therapeutics will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $886,000. Finally, Omega Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,476,000. 79.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nalbuphine ER to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company's nalbuphine ER, which is in Phase IIb/III clinical trial is an oral extended release formulation of nalbuphine that is used for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease.

