Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 24,270 Shares of Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina cut its position in shares of Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 472,491 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,270 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned approximately 0.08% of Symantec worth $10,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Symantec by 995.1% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Symantec during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Symantec by 126.3% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Symantec during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in Symantec by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Symantec alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SYMC shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Symantec from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub lowered Symantec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 21st. ValuEngine lowered Symantec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Symantec in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush set a $19.00 price target on Symantec and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.82.

NASDAQ SYMC traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $23.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,276,530. Symantec Co. has a 52-week low of $17.42 and a 52-week high of $26.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.49. The firm has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.29.

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Symantec had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Symantec Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. Symantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.64%.

In other Symantec news, Director Peter A. Feld acquired 1,325,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.95 per share, for a total transaction of $30,427,431.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,520.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Symantec

Symantec Corporation provides cybersecurity products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise Security and Consumer Digital Safety. The Enterprise Security segment provides endpoint and information protection products, including endpoint security, advanced threat protection, and information protection solutions and their related support services; and network and Web security products, such as network security, Web security, and cloud security solutions and their related support services.

Featured Article: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Symantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.