Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 1,167 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned 0.05% of M&T Bank worth $11,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 249.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,956 shares in the last quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA bought a new position in M&T Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,257,000. Prudential PLC increased its position in M&T Bank by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 185,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,594,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in M&T Bank by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 195,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,231,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its position in M&T Bank by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 4,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on M&T Bank from $217.00 to $206.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on M&T Bank from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Macquarie set a $158.00 price objective on M&T Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.69.

In other news, EVP John L. Dangelo sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.58, for a total value of $100,477.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $466,213.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Michael J. Todaro purchased 1,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $149.51 per share, for a total transaction of $153,247.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $149,510. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 4,828 shares of company stock valued at $770,668. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of M&T Bank stock traded up $1.03 on Friday, reaching $152.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,993. The company has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.43. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $133.78 and a 52 week high of $176.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 29.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 31.10%.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

