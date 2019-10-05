Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 195 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 0.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,796 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $8,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its stake in Align Technology by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 766 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Align Technology by 255.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Align Technology by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Vamsi Mohan Raj Pudipeddi bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $188.11 per share, with a total value of $206,921.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,921. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Lacob sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.64, for a total value of $1,776,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,157 shares of company stock valued at $7,976,448 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGN stock traded down $2.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $182.03. The stock had a trading volume of 221,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,538. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $169.84 and a one year high of $375.14. The firm has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 37.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.00.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.13. Align Technology had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 19.06%. The company had revenue of $600.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Align Technology from $360.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Align Technology from $336.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Align Technology from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America downgraded Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $240.00 target price on Align Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.09.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

