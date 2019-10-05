Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 15,830 Shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,830 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $9,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,600,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,989,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,539,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,387,716,000 after purchasing an additional 395,287 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 693.4% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 444,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,894,000 after purchasing an additional 388,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,062,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,806,000 after purchasing an additional 295,823 shares in the last quarter.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,937 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total transaction of $171,618.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total transaction of $304,518.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,610,570.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $110.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cfra set a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC set a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.93 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.62.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock traded up $1.33 on Friday, hitting $93.03. 509,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,420,602. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.93. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.70 and a 52 week high of $101.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.26.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.366 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.01%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

