Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Lowers Stake in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its stake in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 192,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,164 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned approximately 0.05% of Yum China worth $8,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUMC. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the second quarter worth $32,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the second quarter worth $34,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the second quarter worth $37,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the second quarter worth $42,000. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Angela Ai sold 13,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total value of $602,960.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,445 shares in the company, valued at $1,272,629.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on YUMC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, September 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.05.

YUMC traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,959. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.98. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $30.60 and a 12 month high of $48.36. The stock has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. Yum China had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Yum China’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

