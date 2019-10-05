Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Holdings in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 313,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,970 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned 0.06% of HCP worth $10,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of HCP by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 14,177,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,636 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of HCP by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,663,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,988,000 after purchasing an additional 788,307 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of HCP by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,570,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,685 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of HCP by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,362,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $299,405,000 after purchasing an additional 821,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of HCP by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 8,757,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,502 shares during the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCP traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,300,567. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.23. HCP, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.47 and a twelve month high of $36.45.

HCP (NYSE:HCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $489.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.67 million. HCP had a net margin of 53.57% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that HCP, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HCP. TheStreet upgraded HCP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank set a $38.00 price objective on HCP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on HCP from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded HCP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on HCP from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HCP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.44.

In other HCP news, COO Thomas Klaritch sold 35,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $1,261,204.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 230,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,303,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

HCP, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. HCP owns a large-scale portfolio primarily diversified across life science, medical office and senior housing. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, HCP has been a publicly-traded company since 1985 and was the first healthcare REIT selected to the S&P 500 index.

