Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Stock Holdings in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,461 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,110 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Fortive were worth $11,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Fortive by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,346,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,356,000 after purchasing an additional 28,760 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Fortive by 23,241.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,906,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889,862 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fortive by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,398,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,509,000 after purchasing an additional 171,237 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Fortive by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,232,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,961,000 after purchasing an additional 287,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Fortive by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,034,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,701,000 after purchasing an additional 205,445 shares in the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortive alerts:

In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 34,446 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $2,435,332.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,415,060.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortive stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.75. The company had a trading volume of 51,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,778,476. Fortive Corp has a 1-year low of $62.89 and a 1-year high of $89.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.93. The stock has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.21.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. Fortive had a net margin of 38.22% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortive Corp will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.15%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Fortive from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Raymond James set a $84.00 price target on shares of Fortive and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Fortive in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.77.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.