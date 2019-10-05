TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on TRU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a positive rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransUnion from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of TransUnion from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. TransUnion has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.42.

Shares of TransUnion stock traded up $1.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.79. 1,038,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,277,561. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.84 and its 200 day moving average is $73.93. The stock has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $52.15 and a 12 month high of $85.50.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $661.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.73 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

In other TransUnion news, CAO Timothy Elberfeld sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $187,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David E. Wojczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total transaction of $418,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,460,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 244,204 shares of company stock valued at $20,255,965 in the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRU. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 222.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 3,276.7% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

