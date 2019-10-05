Traid (TRAID) Price Reaches $0.0002

Traid (CURRENCY:TRAID) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. One Traid coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. Traid has a market cap of $3,323.00 and approximately $10.00 worth of Traid was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Traid has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000097 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded up 50.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded up 246.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Traid Profile

Traid is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2018. Traid’s total supply is 43,450,960 coins and its circulating supply is 20,510,960 coins. Traid’s official website is www.traid.tv. Traid’s official message board is www.traid.tv/blog. Traid’s official Twitter account is @traid_platform.

Traid Coin Trading

Traid can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Traid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Traid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

