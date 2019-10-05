Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lowered Trade Desk from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Pivotal Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Trade Desk from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Nomura raised Trade Desk from a reduce rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Trade Desk from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $226.34.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Shares of Trade Desk stock traded down $1.84 on Wednesday, reaching $187.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,311,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,530. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 2.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.44. Trade Desk has a 52 week low of $102.35 and a 52 week high of $289.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $159.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.26 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 17.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Trade Desk will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.93, for a total transaction of $2,679,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,701,818.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Susan Vobejda sold 365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.00, for a total value of $88,330.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,000,948. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 478,577 shares of company stock worth $122,415,592 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 95.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,518,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $573,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,808 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,466,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,215,000 after purchasing an additional 41,609 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 72.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,227,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $515,613,000 after purchasing an additional 937,371 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 431.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,965,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,529 shares during the period. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 4.9% in the first quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 719,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,356,000 after purchasing an additional 33,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

Further Reading: How does a security become overbought?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.