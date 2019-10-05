TPG Financial Advisors LLC Sells 186 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Japan ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $395,000. Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,075,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 51,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 16,399 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWJ traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.51. 236,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,423,490. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $48.99 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.63.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

