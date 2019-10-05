TPG Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the second quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 5,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the second quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 21,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,414,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the second quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,904,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 24,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,872,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the second quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 8,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,293,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,620,788. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.99 and a 200-day moving average of $111.05. The stock has a market cap of $369.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $91.11 and a twelve month high of $120.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.32. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $28.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.56%.

JPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.37.

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 18,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $109.91 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,804 shares in the company, valued at $857,737.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 13,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $1,524,609.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,656.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

