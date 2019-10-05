TPG Financial Advisors LLC Buys 9,941 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,941 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF accounts for about 2.2% of TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. TPG Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF worth $2,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,641,000. WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the second quarter valued at about $582,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 106,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,934,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 27.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 13.2% during the second quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 55,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,501 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IPAC traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.77. 9,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,361. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.34. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a one year low of $48.92 and a one year high of $57.99.

