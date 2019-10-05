Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 16,770 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,770 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of Sempra Energy worth $22,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 319,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,244,000 after purchasing an additional 7,908 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $242,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,960,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 20,812.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 3,330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $153.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.44.

In other Sempra Energy news, COO Joseph A. Householder sold 14,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total value of $2,048,475.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,991 shares in the company, valued at $6,586,371.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $146.03. The company had a trading volume of 26,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,611. The stock has a market cap of $40.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.42. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $104.88 and a 1 year high of $148.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.91 and a 200 day moving average of $135.08.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 10.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.9675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.48%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

