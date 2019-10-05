Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 16,612 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,785 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,612 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.08% of SBA Communications worth $20,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,196,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,292,683,000 after buying an additional 486,674 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,522,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,016,747,000 after buying an additional 990,368 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,164,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $486,690,000 after buying an additional 132,509 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,274,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,650,000 after buying an additional 35,929 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 3,456.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,245,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,612,000 after buying an additional 1,210,162 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBAC stock traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $239.01. The company had a trading volume of 116,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,264. The company has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.65. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $146.13 and a 12-month high of $270.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $254.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.73.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($1.58). The company had revenue of $500.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.09 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 19.47%.

SBAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of SBA Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $259.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. New Street Research cut shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $236.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $246.00 price target on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. SBA Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.92.

In other news, CFO Brendan Thomas Cavanagh sold 54,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.07, for a total transaction of $14,585,956.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,472,180.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 2,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.51, for a total transaction of $516,553.37. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,950 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,234.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,616 shares of company stock worth $26,774,328 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

