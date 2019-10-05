Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Stock Position in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in shares of Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) by 22.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,056,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,179,427 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Encana were worth $21,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ECA. Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Encana by 85.9% during the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Encana by 193.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Encana during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Addison Capital Co purchased a new position in shares of Encana during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Encana by 31.0% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 10,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Encana alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ECA. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Encana from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Encana from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Encana from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Encana in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Encana in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.55.

Encana stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 725,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,243,890. Encana Corp has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $13.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.98.

Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Encana had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Equities analysts predict that Encana Corp will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.0188 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. Encana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.30%.

In other news, Director Brian Gordon Shaw purchased 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.45 per share, with a total value of $71,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas James Suttles purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.19 per share, with a total value of $41,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,212 shares in the company, valued at $813,748.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 66,000 shares of company stock valued at $276,200. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Encana Company Profile

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

Further Reading: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA).

Receive News & Ratings for Encana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.