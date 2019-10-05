Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,583 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of Consolidated Edison worth $16,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ED. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter worth $1,392,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 228,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,999,000 after purchasing an additional 5,229 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 130,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,417,000 after purchasing an additional 8,590 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,370,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,750,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,264 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter worth $2,897,000. 59.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ED traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $93.40. The stock had a trading volume of 62,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,677,123. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.24 and a 200 day moving average of $87.36. The stock has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.07. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.29 and a 12-month high of $94.97.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 8.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 68.52%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ED. ValuEngine cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.01.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

