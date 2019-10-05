Toronto Dominion Bank Has $15.36 Million Stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 358,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,250 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.07% of FirstEnergy worth $15,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 6,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 1,184.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,273,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 70,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Mizuho lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $48.50 in a report on Friday, September 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “b” rating to a “f” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FirstEnergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.92.

NYSE FE traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,823,715. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.53. The stock has a market cap of $25.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.21. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.33 and a 52 week high of $49.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.69%.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Read More: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.