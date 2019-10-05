Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,252 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Moody’s worth $19,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 712.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 267,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,426,000 after purchasing an additional 234,486 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 6.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 3.7% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,406,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,160,205,000 after purchasing an additional 230,386 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 22.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 185.0% during the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s stock traded up $2.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $202.55. The stock had a trading volume of 9,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,079. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.08. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $129.26 and a 1-year high of $222.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.09. Moody’s had a return on equity of 266.42% and a net margin of 27.66%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.06%.

MCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Moody’s from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Moody’s from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Moody’s to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Moody’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.09.

In other Moody’s news, insider Mark Almeida sold 27,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total value of $5,639,486.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.89, for a total value of $1,596,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 205,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,705,039.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,457 shares of company stock worth $8,027,655. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

