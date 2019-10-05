Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 220,220 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 182.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 340,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 220,220 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $16,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KSS. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Kohl’s by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 556,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,249,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in Kohl’s by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 40,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 10,713 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in Kohl’s by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 88,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,060,000 after purchasing an additional 19,787 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Kohl’s by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Kohl’s by 2,081.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the period. 99.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KSS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kohl’s from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Cowen set a $58.00 target price on Kohl’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $56.00 price target on Kohl’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Kohl’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.06.

NYSE KSS traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.65. 46,948 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,305,118. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Kohl’s Co. has a 12-month low of $43.33 and a 12-month high of $83.28.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.86%.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

