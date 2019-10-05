Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 155,562 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 84.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 339,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,562 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.16% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $18,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 48,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 17,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew Stuart sold 12,300 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $615,246.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,850,787.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 4,000 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total value of $214,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,407 shares in the company, valued at $21,898,783.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,079,976 over the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NCLH. Wedbush set a $65.00 price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $59.00 price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (down previously from $72.00) on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Norwegian Cruise Line has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.20.

NASDAQ:NCLH traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.07. The stock had a trading volume of 56,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,133,327. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.25. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $39.36 and a one year high of $59.71.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

