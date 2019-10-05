TokenStars (TEAM) Hits 1-Day Volume of $91,662.00

TokenStars (CURRENCY:TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. In the last seven days, TokenStars has traded up 26.8% against the dollar. One TokenStars token can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z and IDEX. TokenStars has a total market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $91,662.00 worth of TokenStars was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00010622 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000238 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000120 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TokenStars Token Profile

TokenStars (TEAM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 11th, 2016. TokenStars’ total supply is 17,818,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,418,277 tokens. The official message board for TokenStars is medium.com/@tokenstars . TokenStars’ official Twitter account is @tokenstars and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TokenStars is tokenstars.com/team

TokenStars Token Trading

TokenStars can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenStars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenStars should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TokenStars using one of the exchanges listed above.

