TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded TiVo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. B. Riley set a $19.00 price target on TiVo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.63.

Shares of TIVO stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.52. 327,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,158. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $945.86 million, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.90. TiVo has a fifty-two week low of $6.61 and a fifty-two week high of $13.13.

TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $176.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.48 million. TiVo had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 52.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that TiVo will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. TiVo’s payout ratio is 64.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TIVO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of TiVo during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of TiVo by 168.5% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TiVo by 806.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 8,066 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of TiVo by 262.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 9,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TiVo during the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

TiVo Corporation provides media and entertainment products for the consumer entertainment industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Product and Intellectual Property Licensing. The Product segment offers platform solutions, such as TiVo Service Platform, a cloud-based service that powers the TiVo Service client software, which operates on set-top boxes in consumer homes, as well as applications that operate on third party software platforms, such as iOS and Android; user experience solutions that allow service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guides for their customers, as well as to upgrade their programming features and services under the G-GUIDE brand; and CubiTV and TiVo Lite middleware solutions for pay TV service providers comprising cable, satellite, terrestrial, and telecommunications operators.

