Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Titan Machinery from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Sunday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TITN traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.45. The company had a trading volume of 53,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,320. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.48 and its 200-day moving average is $17.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $323.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 2.34. Titan Machinery has a 52 week low of $11.99 and a 52 week high of $21.88.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.40 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 1.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Titan Machinery will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Titan Machinery in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Titan Machinery in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Titan Machinery in the second quarter worth about $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Titan Machinery by 108.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Titan Machinery by 14.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

