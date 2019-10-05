Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Tilray in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on shares of Tilray in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Tilray in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen set a $60.00 target price on shares of Tilray and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tilray from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tilray currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.14.

TLRY stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.06. The stock had a trading volume of 891,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,440. Tilray has a one year low of $22.60 and a one year high of $178.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.34 and a beta of 4.44.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.09). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 37.64% and a negative net margin of 121.73%. The firm had revenue of $45.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 373.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Tilray will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLRY. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in Tilray in the second quarter valued at about $92,004,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Tilray by 37.1% in the first quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 730,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,848,000 after acquiring an additional 197,540 shares during the last quarter. Think Investments LP purchased a new position in Tilray in the second quarter valued at about $7,031,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Tilray by 44.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 330,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,390,000 after acquiring an additional 101,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tilray in the second quarter valued at about $3,484,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

