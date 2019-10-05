Thomasville National Bank Sells 51 Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Thomasville National Bank cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth $51,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 43.2% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management increased its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 23.2% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 231.6% during the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust stock traded up $2.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $293.03. 29,466,313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,836,531. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $233.76 and a 12-month high of $302.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $293.99 and its 200-day moving average is $290.89.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.3836 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

About SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.