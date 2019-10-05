Thomasville National Bank Sells 30 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Thomasville National Bank reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 182 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Alphabet by 7.8% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 125 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.1% during the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 448 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 4.5% during the second quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 210 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.6% during the second quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 634 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.9% during the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 527 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 33.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $1,225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price objective (up from $1,300.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer set a $1,370.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,450.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,375.78.

Alphabet stock traded up $15.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,204.85. 349,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,313,036. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $977.66 and a 12 month high of $1,296.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,202.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,174.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $836.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. The firm had revenue of $31.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.90 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 51.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

