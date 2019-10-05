Thomasville National Bank Buys New Holdings in Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Thomasville National Bank bought a new stake in Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NMRK. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Newmark Group in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Newmark Group during the second quarter worth $44,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Newmark Group during the second quarter worth $43,000. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Newmark Group during the second quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in Newmark Group during the second quarter worth $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NMRK. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Newmark Group in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NMRK traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.11. The company had a trading volume of 10,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.84. Newmark Group Inc has a 12 month low of $7.02 and a 12 month high of $11.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.24.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $551.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.63 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 40.30%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Newmark Group Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is 26.32%.

Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

