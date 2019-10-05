Thingschain Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (TIC)

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 4th. Over the last seven days, Thingschain has traded 40.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Thingschain has a market capitalization of $54,042.00 and $25,563.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thingschain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and IDAX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00031652 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00071781 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001598 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00131109 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8,198.78 or 1.00152138 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003460 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 44.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000651 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002384 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Thingschain Token Profile

Thingschain is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 tokens. Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain . The official website for Thingschain is thingschain.network . Thingschain’s official message board is medium.com/@thingschain

Buying and Selling Thingschain

Thingschain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thingschain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thingschain using one of the exchanges listed above.

