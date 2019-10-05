Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $324.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America set a $225.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Nomura set a $270.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $160.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $267.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $231.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.31. Tesla has a one year low of $176.99 and a one year high of $379.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.46 and a beta of 0.52.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported ($2.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by ($0.76). Tesla had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a negative return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.06) earnings per share. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tesla will post -7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.47, for a total value of $36,370.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,942.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.45, for a total transaction of $3,456,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 287,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,305,765.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,450 shares of company stock valued at $3,565,073 over the last three months. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Tesla by 83.3% in the second quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 110 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 121.8% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 197.7% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 54.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

