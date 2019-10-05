Ternium (NYSE:TX) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Ternium (NYSE:TX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ternium is the leading producer of flat and long steel products of Latin America and consolidates the operations of the steel companies Hylsa in Mexico, Siderar in Argentina and Sidor in Venezuela. It create value with our customers, jointly improving competitiveness and productivity, through a highly efficient industrial and technological base and a global commercial network. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TX. ValuEngine raised Ternium from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bradesco Corretora reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Ternium in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Ternium from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Shares of Ternium stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $18.69. 95,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,415. Ternium has a one year low of $16.12 and a one year high of $32.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.44, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.27 and a 200 day moving average of $22.75.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Ternium had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 11.17%. Analysts predict that Ternium will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ternium during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ternium by 156.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in shares of Ternium by 766.7% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 5,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ternium during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ternium during the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. 18.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, including slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron; and sells energy.

