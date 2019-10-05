TenX (PAY) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $347,904.00

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. One TenX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001310 BTC on popular exchanges including Cobinhood, BigONE, Huobi and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). TenX has a total market capitalization of $12.62 million and $347,904.00 worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TenX has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TenX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003086 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012269 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00193368 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $82.83 or 0.01014748 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000725 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00024179 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00090442 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About TenX

TenX’s launch date was June 6th, 2016. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 tokens and its circulating supply is 118,064,165 tokens. TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TenX is www.tenx.tech . TenX’s official message board is blog.tenx.tech . The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX

TenX Token Trading

TenX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bittrex, BigONE, Cryptopia, Bit-Z, Upbit, LATOKEN, Huobi, Liqui, Coinrail, Kucoin, Vebitcoin, Neraex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kyber Network, IDEX, OKEx, Bithumb, BitBay, Cobinhood, COSS, Gate.io and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TenX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TenX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TenX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TenX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.