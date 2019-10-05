Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on THC. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $24.00 price target on Tenet Healthcare and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.62.

THC stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.42. The stock had a trading volume of 820,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,219. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.61. Tenet Healthcare has a 52-week low of $16.60 and a 52-week high of $31.64.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 28.95% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edward A. Kangas sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $912,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $955,958.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L bought 221,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,548,437.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,325,843 shares of company stock worth $26,843,529 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 18,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $406,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $277,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

