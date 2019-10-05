Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

TENB has been the topic of several other reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a $38.00 target price on shares of Tenable and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Nomura set a $29.00 target price on shares of Tenable and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $38.00 target price on shares of Tenable and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.90.

NASDAQ:TENB traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.46. 666,780 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 724,524. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tenable has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $37.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.51 and a beta of 2.69.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.17. Tenable had a negative net margin of 26.92% and a negative return on equity of 65.80%. The company had revenue of $85.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Tenable will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John C. Huffard, Jr. sold 25,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $636,140.68. Also, CRO John Negron sold 32,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total transaction of $965,054.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,183 shares of company stock worth $3,035,508. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Tenable during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Tenable by 1,850.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tenable in the first quarter worth $244,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Tenable by 40.7% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 9,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Tenable by 134.9% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

