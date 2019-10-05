Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine cut shares of Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James set a $95.00 price objective on Tempur Sealy International and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tempur Sealy International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Loop Capital upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.10.

Shares of Tempur Sealy International stock traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 473,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,824. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.74. Tempur Sealy International has a 12-month low of $38.90 and a 12-month high of $81.85. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 72.95% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $722.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Richard W. Anderson sold 13,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.51, for a total value of $1,040,865.41. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,764 shares in the company, valued at $5,546,935.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.35, for a total value of $30,516.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,193 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,642.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,791 shares of company stock worth $7,438,205 over the last quarter. 3.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPX. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 431,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,873,000 after buying an additional 26,160 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 34.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 4,043 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 0.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,228,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the first quarter worth approximately $427,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 4.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 408,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,584,000 after acquiring an additional 15,963 shares during the last quarter.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

