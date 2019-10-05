Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Tellurian from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Tellurian from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Tellurian in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Tellurian from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Tellurian in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued an underweight rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tellurian has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.89.

TELL stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.48. The company had a trading volume of 799,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,885,303. Tellurian has a fifty-two week low of $5.12 and a fifty-two week high of $11.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.88 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.17.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Tellurian had a negative net margin of 1,074.80% and a negative return on equity of 48.80%. The business had revenue of $5.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 555.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Tellurian will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Tellurian by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 259,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Salient Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tellurian by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,036,032 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,133,000 after buying an additional 282,506 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Tellurian by 599.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,747 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 7,496 shares during the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP grew its stake in Tellurian by 602.3% during the 2nd quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 1,591,704 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,495,000 after buying an additional 1,365,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tellurian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,056,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian Inc plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

