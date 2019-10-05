Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Telekom Austria’s FY2019 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telekom Austria from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

OTCMKTS TKAGY opened at $14.60 on Tuesday. Telekom Austria has a 52-week low of $14.23 and a 52-week high of $16.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.49.

Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telekom Austria had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Telekom Austria will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Telekom Austria

Telekom Austria AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed-line and mobile communications services to individuals, commercial and non-commercial organizations, and other national and foreign carriers. It offers fixed-line services, including access, Internet, fixed-to-mobile calls, international traffic, voice value-added, interconnection, call center, IPTV, smart home, and television services, as well as data, and information and communication technology solutions; and mobile communications services comprise digital mobile communications services, including value-added, text and multimedia messaging, m-commerce, and music platform and information services.

