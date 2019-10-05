Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.50 target price on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Teekay Tankers Ltd. is a Marshall Islands corporation recently formed by Teekay Corporation to provide international marine transportation of crude oil. Teekay Tankers Ltd. owns a fleet of nine double-hull Aframax-class oil tankers, which an affiliate of Teekay Corporation manages under a mix of spot-market trading and short- or medium-term fixed-rate time-charter contracts. In addition, Teekay Corporation will offer to Teekay Tankers Ltd. within eighteen months of the initial public offering the opportunity to purchase up to four Suezmax-class oil tankers. Teekay Tankers Ltd. intends to distribute on a quarterly basis all of its cash available for distribution, subject to any reserves established by its board of directors. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Teekay Tankers from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Teekay Tankers has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.17.

NYSE:TNK traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.51. The stock had a trading volume of 5,421,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,464. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Teekay Tankers has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.07.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $202.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.98 million. Teekay Tankers had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a negative return on equity of 0.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teekay Tankers will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. A.R.T. Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 296,253 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 448,239 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 11,757 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 175.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,144 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 14,111 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 64,778 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 27,804 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.55% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. It operates through two segments, Conventional Tanker and Ship-to-ship Transfer (STS). The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore STS transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

