Teekay Lng Partners (NYSE:TGP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teekay Lng Partners (NYSE:TGP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $15.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Teekay LNG Partners L.P. is a Marshall Islands partnership recently formed by Teekay Shipping Corporation as part of its strategy to expand its operations in the liquefied natural gas shipping sector. Teekay LNG Partners provides liquefied natural gas and crude oil marine transportation services under long-term, fixed-rate contracts with major energy and utility companies through its fleet of seven LNG carriers and five Suezmax class crude oil tankers. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Teekay Lng Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teekay Lng Partners from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teekay Lng Partners presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.60.

Shares of NYSE TGP traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.95. 517,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,293. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.50. Teekay Lng Partners has a 1 year low of $10.74 and a 1 year high of $16.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Teekay Lng Partners (NYSE:TGP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $153.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.70 million. Teekay Lng Partners had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Teekay Lng Partners will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Teekay Lng Partners by 109.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Teekay Lng Partners by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teekay Lng Partners by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,889 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 4,482 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay Lng Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Teekay Lng Partners by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 20,746 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 5,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Lng Partners Company Profile

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas (LNG), liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and crude oil worldwide. The company operates through three segments: The Liquefied Natural Gas, The Liquefied Petroleum Gas, and The Conventional Tanker. It transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

