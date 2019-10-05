TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

CGBD has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TCG BDC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of TCG BDC from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.88.

TCG BDC stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.88. 170,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,135. TCG BDC has a 1 year low of $12.19 and a 1 year high of $16.25. The firm has a market cap of $829.40 million, a P/E ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.81.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. TCG BDC had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $56.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that TCG BDC will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. TCG BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.55%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGBD. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TCG BDC in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of TCG BDC by 191.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of TCG BDC in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of TCG BDC in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of TCG BDC by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. 32.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TCG BDC

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

