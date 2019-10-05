Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tc Pipelines from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Tc Pipelines from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, CIBC restated an average rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tc Pipelines in a report on Sunday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.43.

Shares of NYSE:TRP traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.41. 1,403,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,428,929. Tc Pipelines has a 1 year low of $34.58 and a 1 year high of $52.69. The company has a market cap of $47.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.75.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Tc Pipelines had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 30.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tc Pipelines will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.568 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. This is a positive change from Tc Pipelines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Tc Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.17%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tc Pipelines by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tc Pipelines by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Tc Pipelines by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,807 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its holdings in shares of Tc Pipelines by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 22,534 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tc Pipelines by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 38,569 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.87% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

