Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.22.

Shares of TMHC traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.24. 1,470,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,227,486. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.88. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52 week low of $14.73 and a 52 week high of $26.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider C. David Cone sold 21,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $488,987.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,850,103.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Sheryl Palmer sold 166,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $3,905,307.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 600,491 shares of company stock valued at $14,361,881. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 2nd quarter valued at $188,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 2nd quarter valued at $253,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 299.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,786 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 9,585 shares during the last quarter. 98.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

