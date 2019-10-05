Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Citigroup set a $16.00 target price on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

Shares of NYSE:SKT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,741,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,596. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 12 month low of $13.61 and a 12 month high of $24.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.05. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.68.

In related news, Director Thomas Reddin acquired 7,000 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.62 per share, with a total value of $102,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,238.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Steven B. Tanger acquired 10,000 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.48 per share, with a total value of $144,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,188,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,215,098.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKT. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 1.4% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 1.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 68,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. 6 Meridian boosted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.9% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 22,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 7.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 10.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. 98.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 40 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.4 million square feet leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

