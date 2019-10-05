Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tandem Diabetes Care has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.54.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Tandem Diabetes Care stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,490,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,662,700. Tandem Diabetes Care has a fifty-two week low of $26.40 and a fifty-two week high of $74.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.44 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.45.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.20. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 19.55% and a negative return on equity of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $93.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 173.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John F. Sheridan sold 9,538 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $667,946.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,039 shares in the company, valued at $843,091.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas A. Roeder sold 13,347 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $935,357.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 496,070 shares of company stock worth $34,710,368. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,227,080 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $401,771,000 after purchasing an additional 316,123 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,054,911 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $261,622,000 after purchasing an additional 83,336 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 15.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 897,927 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $57,934,000 after purchasing an additional 123,500 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,818,000 after purchasing an additional 503,482 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 671,956 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $43,355,000 after purchasing an additional 8,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.