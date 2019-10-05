Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited operates as a research-based pharmaceutical company, engaged in manufacturing, marketing, and importing/exporting pharmaceutical drugs. Takeda’s core business comprise of ethical drugs and its portfolio includes lansoprazole for the treatment of peptic ulcers, leuprolide acetate for the treatment of prostate cancer and endometriosis, pioglitazone hydrocholoride for the treatment of diabetes, and candesartan cilexetil for the treatment of hypertension. The Company promotes enhancing R&D pipeline, while concentrating its management resources to the four core therapeutic areas: lifestyle-related diseases, oncology and urological diseases, central nervous system disease and gastroenterological diseases. It operates in two segments- Ethical drug business and Consumer healthcare business. Consumer healthcare business provides Alinamin (vitamin B1 derivative preparations, etc.), Benza (cold remedies). Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited is headquartered in Osaka, Japan. “

TAK has been the subject of several other research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.00.

TAK stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.98. 1,253,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,556,675. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.96. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $21.61.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 11.23%. Research analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 59.8% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 4,645.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 4.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

