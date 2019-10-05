TAG Immobilien AG (ETR:TEG) Receives €21.76 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of TAG Immobilien AG (ETR:TEG) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €21.81 ($25.36).

TEG has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC set a €24.50 ($28.49) price objective on TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($25.58) price objective on TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank set a €21.50 ($25.00) price objective on TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €19.00 ($22.09) price objective on TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of TEG stock traded up €0.22 ($0.26) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €21.00 ($24.42). The stock had a trading volume of 540,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,823. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €20.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is €20.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.87. TAG Immobilien has a one year low of €19.33 ($22.48) and a one year high of €22.48 ($26.14). The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion and a PE ratio of 6.72.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2018, the company managed approximately 84,400 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

