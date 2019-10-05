T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Monday, July 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of T-Mobile Us from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $87.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile Us and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $90.00.

Get T-Mobile Us alerts:

T-Mobile Us stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,536,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,906,283. The company has a market capitalization of $66.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.04. T-Mobile Us has a one year low of $59.96 and a one year high of $85.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.89%. T-Mobile Us’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile Us will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in T-Mobile Us by 136.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 161,422 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,714,000 after acquiring an additional 93,237 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in T-Mobile Us by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 67,167 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after acquiring an additional 7,339 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in T-Mobile Us during the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile Us during the 2nd quarter valued at about $370,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in T-Mobile Us by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 79,558 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,896,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.06% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

Read More: Compound Interest

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile Us Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile Us and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.