Synthetix Collateral Token (SNX) Price Tops $0.0492 on Major Exchanges

Synthetix Collateral Token (CURRENCY:SNX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 4th. Synthetix Collateral Token has a market capitalization of $3.30 million and approximately $23,319.00 worth of Synthetix Collateral Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Synthetix Collateral Token token can now be purchased for $0.0492 or 0.00001276 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Tidex, Liquid and IDEX. During the last seven days, Synthetix Collateral Token has traded down 20.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Synthetix Collateral Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012311 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00191895 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.39 or 0.01017003 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000721 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00023971 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00090800 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Synthetix Collateral Token Token Profile

Synthetix Collateral Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 67,060,807 tokens. Synthetix Collateral Token’s official Twitter account is @havven_io . Synthetix Collateral Token’s official website is www.synthetix.io . The Reddit community for Synthetix Collateral Token is /r/havven . The official message board for Synthetix Collateral Token is blog.havven.io

Synthetix Collateral Token Token Trading

Synthetix Collateral Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Liquid, Kucoin, Gate.io and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix Collateral Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synthetix Collateral Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Synthetix Collateral Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Synthetix Collateral Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Synthetix Collateral Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.