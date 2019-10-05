Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys to $155.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.64.

SNPS traded up $2.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.78. 630,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,125,116. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a PE ratio of 49.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.73 and its 200 day moving average is $126.86. Synopsys has a 52 week low of $79.14 and a 52 week high of $146.66.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $853.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 8,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total value of $1,155,987.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,070.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 4,578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total transaction of $627,826.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,364,778.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,589 shares of company stock worth $3,158,514 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Motco purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

